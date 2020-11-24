Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Has Died At 49

Marcus Carey, a two-time National Championship-winning Miami football player, has passed away. He was just 49 years old. As of now, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Carey, a former defensive back for The U, played for the program’s 1989 and 1991 national title teams. After playing high school ball at Palm Beach Gardens High School, he enrolled at Miami in 1989, and was part of Dennis Erickson’s first ‘Canes team, and the school’s third title of the decade.

Between 1989-93, Carey would record three interceptions during his career. The team was an impressive 53-7 during his time on campus, winning the Sugar, Cotton, and Orange Bowls in his first three seasons. Miami also joined the Big East during his career, winning the conference in 1991 and 92.

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Marcus Carey,” Miami football’s official Twitter account posted this morning. “Marcus was a member of the ’89 and ’91 National Championship teams and served our community as a police officer with Miami Dade PA. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Marcus Carey. Marcus was a member of the '89 and '91 National Championship teams and served our community as a police officer with @MiamiDadePD. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/OOxqA7K2ZX — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 24, 2020

Carey began his career in law enforcement in 1994, after his graduation from Miami. According to the Miami Herald, he worked in the police department’s narcotics bureau.

“He had a good heart and was just able to communicate with people,” said his former longtime police partner, Kirk Beruty, who recently retired as a Miami-Dade narcotics detective. “And his humor — he made everyone bust out laughing, even in the darkest of times.”

Per the report, Carey leaves behind two children. A fundraiser for the family has been posted to GoFundMe by former Miami football teammate A.C. Tellison.

Marcus Carey, beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend. Member of the University of Miami football team 1989-94, member of the 1989 and 1991 National Championship teams. Marcus was a committed and loyal public servant with the Miami-Dade Police Department. A tragic illness took Marcus away from us way too soon. All donations will be given to the family to help offset final arrangements. Marcus, you will be missed! Canes4Life

Our thoughts are with Carey’s friends and family, and everyone in the Miami-Dade community that is impacted by his loss.