Photo: Miami Football Unveils Its New Turnover Chain

Back in 2017, Miami football unveiled one of the best new traditions in college football: the Turnover Chain. When a player on the Miami defense picks off a pass or recovers a fumble, he gets to wear an incredibly gaudy chain to celebrate the occasion.

The tradition, along with a pretty good team that season, put Miami football back on the map for a few weeks. The team smacked No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8 on Nov. 11 that season, a second straight ranked win for the team. They’d reach No. 2 in the country the following week, and move to 10-0 after a win over Virginia, but fell apart down the stretch, suffering an upset loss to Pitt, a 38-3 ACC Championship blowout to Clemson, and a 34-24 Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin, in what was effectively a home game.

The way that season wrapped up took some of the shine off of the chain, though the following year it seemed like every team copied it in some manner. Oregon went so far as to just get its own chain, but got roasted for it. Most of the copycats were pretty lame, and few got any real praise.

Miami is still doing its thing, and has gotten a new chain every season since 2017. The team did not turn UAB over in its 31-14 win last week, but Al Blades Jr. picked off Malik Cunningham late in the second quarter, and Amari Carter recovered a Hassan Hall fumble on the next UL drive. After the Blades pick, Miami unveiled the new Turnover Chain, a very flashy diamond Florida with The U logo over it. Green and Orange gems highlight the Miami area as well.

Even the football players are putting on a mask before they put on a turnover chain you can wear one into Wal-Mart you old blue jean overall wearing goober pic.twitter.com/qFg8xUvp1B — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 20, 2020

It’s a pretty cool version of Miami football’s signature piece of jewelry. The first chain was “The U,” the second was a big Sebastian, the team’s Ibis mascot, and last year’s was a gaudy “305,” signifying the Miami area code.

The Turnover Chain certainly doesn’t play as well when Miami football struggles, as it has in recent seasons. So far, so good tonight though. The No. 17 Hurricanes lead No. 18 Louisville 34-20 midway through the third quarter.

