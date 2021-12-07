Miami Had Notable Request For Media On Tuesday Morning

On Tuesday morning, Mario Cristobal was introduced as the newest football coach for the Miami Hurricanes. Before that press conference took place, the university had a request for the media.

According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, the media was directed to not ask Cristobal about the process of being hired.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world isn’t pleased with that request. There are most likely a few reporters who would’ve loved to know how this hire came about.

Cristobal was in talks with Oregon regarding an “aggressive” new contract, and then all of a sudden he became Miami’s head coach. Obviously, something led to Cristobal accepting the Hurricanes’ offer.

While it doesn’t sound like we’ll learn about the process of Cristobal being hired by Miami, it’s evident that he’s fired up to be there.

“We’ve got to bring this thing tight,” Cristobal told reporters during Tuesday’s press conference. “Because when The U is on, The U is right, there is nothing like it.”

According to multiple reports, Cristobal’s contract with the Hurricanes will be in the range of $8 million annually.

Cristobal should have no issue fitting in at Miami. He was an offensive lineman for the program during his playing days, as well as an assistant coach for the program from 2004 to 2006.