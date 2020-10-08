Miami Has Led Country In Turnovers Since Unveiling The Turnover Chain

Back in 2017, the Miami Hurricanes implemented the turnover chain. Opposing fans might not like the gaudy chain, but it has legitimately inspired Miami’s defense to force turnovers whenever possible.

Believe it or not, the Hurricanes have actually forced more turnovers than any other Power Five program since they created the turnover chain in 2017.

Over the past four years, Miami has forced 82 turnovers. That’s four more turnovers than Syracuse, which surprisingly ranks second in the country in that department.

This year’s turnover chain for the Hurricanes is a diamond in the shape of Florida with The U logo in the middle. What really makes the chain stand out are the green and orange gems, representing the school’s colors.

Miami had multiple opportunities to flaunt its turnover chain during its win over Florida State two weeks ago. Manny Diaz’s defense had three interceptions en route to a dominant 52-10 victory.

Love it or hate it, but no Power 5 program has forced as many turnovers as @CanesFootball since the Turnover Chain was implemented in 2017 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/0oGFQdy22F — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2020

Junior cornerback Al Blades Jr. currently leads the team in interceptions this season, meanwhile junior safety Bubba Bolden has forced the most fumbles.

It’s impressive to see Miami have this kind of success on defense without defensive end Gregory Rousseau. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Hurricanes are facing a tough matchup this weekend against the Clemson Tigers.

Miami will need its defense to play lights out if it wants any chance at upsetting Clemson. Who knows, maybe the defense will force Trevor Lawrence to commit a turnover or two.