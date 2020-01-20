Miami Lands Commitment From Star Graduate Transfer DE

It looks like D’Eriq King isn’t the only star taking his talents to South Beach via the transfer portal this offseason. After landing one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, the Miami Hurricanes have now landed one of the portal’s top pass rushers.

On Monday, Temple defensive end Quincy Roche announced that he is committing to Miami.

A grad transfer, Roche is immediately eligible for the ‘Canes.

Without further ado, I would like to proudly express my commitment to the University of Miami… I am ready to bring leadership, toughness and hardwork to the University of Miami football program as we push to win the ACC championship. #GoCanes #theU

Roche is coming off a stellar season for the Owls in which he recorded a career-high 13.0 sacks, 19.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended and 49 tackles.

In three years at Temple, Roche has 137 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 26.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Miami had a difficult season in 2019 under first-year head coach Manny Diaz. They went 6-7, losing the Independence Bowl, and finishing third in the ACC Coastal division.

One of the biggest issues the team had in 2019 was the quarterback position. But it appears that particular issue is being solved with the addition of D’Eriq King.

Now it looks like Diaz has suddenly seen his pass rush problem solved as well.

Will the Hurricanes be challengers for the ACC title in 2020?