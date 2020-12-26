Miami QB D’Eriq King Announces Decision On 2021 Season

One of the most electric players in college football made his team’s fanbase very happy on Saturday morning.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King announced he’s coming back for the 2021 college football season. King, who could have left for the NFL after a tremendous season, will be back for the Hurricanes next year.

The star quarterback posted a video on social media that opened with a simple question about King’s football future. After a series of highlights, he made his future very clear.

“Let’s run it back!” he typed into Twitter before announcing he was returning for another year. “Decision made,” King said in the caption of the video he posted to Twitter.

Check it out.

King transferred from Houston to Miami before the 2020 college football season. His arrival at Miami immediately placed the Hurricanes in contention for an ACC title.

The Hurricanes started the season well and sat at 8-1 with a chance to compete in a major bowl game. Unfortunately, Miami suffered a blowout loss at the hands of North Carolina to end the regular season.

King put together a great 2020 season, throwing for 2,573 yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added 520 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Getting King back is obviously massive news for Miami and Hurricanes fans everywhere. What makes King’s decision even better is that Miami opens the 2021 season against Alabama.

D’Eriq King vs. former No. 1 quarterback recruit Bryce Young should be a fun contest.