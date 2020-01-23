D’Eriq King is transferring to Miami. The likely day-one starter from Houston is expected to put up big- time numbers with the Hurricanes.

But King’s arrival has sparked a potential transfer within the Miami program.

Jarren Williams, the Hurricanes’ starting QB during the 2019 season, is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal according to college football reporter Pat Forde.

As of 5 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, though, Williams’ name had yet to show up in the portal.

SI source: Miami QB Jarren Williams is putting his name in the transfer portal. With the arrival of D’Eriq King, his circumstance has obviously changed at The U. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 23, 2020

Williams clearly sees the writing on the wall – King is very likely to be Miami’s starter next season. The dual-threat King has just one season of eligibility remaining.

As a result, Williams is looking for a new school to play for. There will be plenty of interested suitors.

Williams completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019. He threw just seven interceptions throughout the season.

The former Miami starter went just 4-6 this season. But he displayed flashes of brilliance during his freshman campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound QB came to Miami as apart of the Hurricanes’ 2018 recruiting class. Williams ranked as the No. 5 pro-style QB and No. 77 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

It’ll be interesting to see which schools reach out to Williams. The pro-style QB was committed to Kentucky before flipping his commitment to Miami during his recruitment.

Williams could always end up returning to Miami. But for now, it looks like he’s moving on from the Hurricanes.

Tate Martell Watch is also on.