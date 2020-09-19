Miami QB Tate Martell Makes Decision On The 2020 Season

Tate Martell’s weird and winding college football career took another twist last night when the Miami quarterback opted out of the 2020 season.

Martell had been suspended for the Hurricanes’ season opener last week but was expected back this weekend. However, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Susan Miller Degnan reported Friday evening that the former four-star recruit has elected to opt out of the rest of the season.

It is unclear if Martell’s time with Miami is done. He transferred to Coral Gables from Ohio State during the 2019 offseason following Justin Fields’ decision to leave Georgia for the Buckeyes.

Martell failed to win Miami’s quarterback competition though, and began 2019 at wide receiver. He eventually transitioned back to quarterback, seeing his most significant action in the Hurricanes’ 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. In that game, Martell rushed five times for five yards and completed his only pass for seven yards.

NEW EXCLUSIVE: Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell opts out of 2020 season. The latest twist in his saga. And a UM COVID update: https://t.co/0UXqTdff0D — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 19, 2020

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Martell. who was the 2016 National Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in high school, could be heading to his third college program in 2021.

Before he even arrived at Ohio State, he had previously been committed to Washington and later Texas A&M.

Tate Martell’s timeline is a roller coaster. 2012: Commits to Washington

2015: Commits to Texas A&M

2016: Commits to Ohio State

Jan. 2019: Transfers to Miami

Aug. 2019: Switches to receiver

2020: Opts out. What could possibly come next? https://t.co/qDpfG2llyH — Dave McKinney (@DaveCMcKinney) September 19, 2020

Heading into tonight’s showdown with Louisville, Miami’s quarterback depth chart features Houston transfer D’Eriq King backed up by veteran N’Kosi Perry. Freshman Tyler Van Dyke is third string.

We’ll see what Martell’s next move is. It is hard to remember a college football player who has generated more publicity with less results than the former Bishop Gorman star.