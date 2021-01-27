Miami QB Tate Martell Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tate Martell has never really found his footing at the collegiate level, transferring from Ohio State to Miami after falling down the depth chart. Well, it appears another move is in store for the former four-star recruit.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Martell has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Martell left Ohio State shortly after the program landed Justin Fields, who quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The thought was that he’d compete for the starting job at Miami, but Martell was unable to beat out Jarren Williams in 2019.

Any chance of Martell becoming the starter for the 2020 season disappeared the minute he opted out. It also didn’t help that Miami landed graduate transfer D’Eriq King, who’ll be back at quarterback for the 2021 season.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Martell is hoping that the third time is the charm for his collegiate career.

Have learned that Miami QB Tate Martell has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2021

Martell’s career with the Hurricanes wasn’t as wild as fans thought it’d be. He saw limited snaps at wide receiver and had just seven passing yards in 2019.

Due to his athleticism and skillset, Martell should have plenty of suitors. If he wants to be a starting quarterback, he’ll have to consider going to a program that doesn’t have a loaded depth chart at the moment.

This next landing spot could be the final stop for Martell’s journey.