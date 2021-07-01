Miami Quarterback Reveals How Much He’s Made Today

College athletes around the country are announcing sponsorship deals today following the NCAA’s new NIL rules. And the quarterback for one of the most popular programs in the country is no exception, announcing a pretty big deal.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King revealed that he’s earned over $20,000 in deals today. Among those deals was a five-figure signing bonus from College Hunks moving service.

That number may grow exponentially in the days to come though. King said that he’s received offers from upwards of 50 brands today alone.

Though there’s one brand that King says he’s really hoping he can hear from soon: Lululemon, the popular apparel company. King said that he’s reached out to them to see if they’ll do a deal with him in the future.

So far, no dice. At least as far as Lululemon is concerned.

D’Eriq King joined Miami as a transfer from the University of Houston for the 2020 season with two years of eligibility left. After winning the QB battle, he led the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record while completing 64-percent of his passes for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns with five picks.

Expectations are high for Miami in 2021 after the year they just had. And King is in a perfect position to cash in.

Thanks to NIL, he and other members of the Miami Hurricanes football team finally can.

