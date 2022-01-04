Mario Cristobal is trying to do what he did at Oregon with Miami football. Bringing most of his former Ducks coaching staff seems like a step in the right direction.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes are reportedly closing in on hiring Bryan McClendon as a co-offensive coordinator. McClendon was a receivers coach under Cristobal at Oregon this past season. He’s a highly-respected recruiter and strong developer of talent.

This wouldn’t be the only Oregon coaching assistant Cristobal has brought with him to Miami. He’s also hired or reportedly will hire Alex Mirabal (offensive line), Joe Salavea (defensive line), Aaron Feld (strength coach) and Jim Mastro (running backs coach).

It’s interesting to note McClendon is only being listed as co-offensive coordinator. It’s unclear who Cristobal is targeting to fill the other half of that position.

McClendon confirmed he was leaving Oregon via Twitter on Monday evening.

“I can’t express how much of an appreciation I have for each member of this organization here at Oregon,” McClendon said. “Fans, Admin, Support Staff, Coaches, Players thank you for the great time and even better memories. Wideouts, I pray I blessed you all, as much as you all blessed me.”

Dan Lanning, meanwhile, has completed his new staff at Oregon. He hired Junior Adams, Washington’s former receivers coach, to replace McClendon.

McClendon served as interim head coach for Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. The Ducks lost to Oklahoma 47-32 after trailing 30-3 at the half.