Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history.

Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach.

NEW: Miami ready to invest in football’s long-term future — and that includes retaining Manny Diaz right now Priority is keeping top young players in the program. via ⁦@TheAthleticCFB⁩ https://t.co/r48ZHEStA3 — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) November 2, 2021

In year three under coach Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes sit at just 4-4. Since Diaz took charge in 2019, Miami is 18-14–a bit too close to .500 for the prestigious school’s standards. Last year, Diaz led the Canes to a feel-good 8-3 record. 2021 has been a completely different story, with Miami struggling to keep up in a not-so-deep ACC (No. 10 Wake Forest is the only top 25-ranked team in the conference).

On Tuesday, however, The Athletic’s Manny Navarro reported that Miami is “likely to retain Manny Diaz through the season, if not longer.” According to Navarro, athletic director Blake James is “ready to invest in football’s long-term future — and that includes retaining Manny Diaz right now.”

Diaz has been lauded for his recruiting work in Coral Gables. Miami seems to believe that at the very least, holding onto Diaz means keeping the young talent that he’s brought in over the past two seasons. Miami boasted top-20 recruiting classes in both 2020 and 2021, Diaz’s first full seasons at the helm. Diaz has also secured five four-star recruits in 2022, according to 247Sports.

While Diaz’s job looks safe for now, he’ll have to prove soon that his recruiting ability translates to winning. After the Canes’ loss to UNC a couple of weeks ago, Diaz articulated his frustration (via InsideTheU).

“It is about the wins,” Diaz said. “It is not complicated…I think our locker room believes this is a good football team. [Criticism] on the outside is fair because there is a lot of pride here. Everybody wants to see the wins.”