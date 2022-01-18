Miami Reportedly Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Offer

Just a few weeks ago, Mario Cristobal made the bold decision to leave Oregon to become the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Over the past few weeks he’s been putting together his coaching staff, but there is still one major piece missing. Cristobal is still in search of a new offensive coordinator to lead the Hurricanes.

It appears he may have found one. According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy, Miami offered the job to current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

“Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered offensive coordinator position at Miami, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Briles also has been OC at Florida State, Houston, FAU & Baylor,” McMurphy said.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered offensive coordinator position at Miami, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Briles also has been OC at Florida State, Houston, FAU & Baylor — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 18, 2022

Briles has bounced around the collegiate ranks in recent years. He took over as the offensive coordinator at FAU under Lane Kiffin during the 2017 season.

After just one year there he left to become the offensive coordinator at Houston. Once again, he left after just one year and took over the offense at Florida State.

Following the firing of Willie Taggart, Briles landed a job as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas. After helping the Razorbacks field a surprising offensive in 2021, it appears he could be on the move once again.