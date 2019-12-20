Miami Star Announces He’s Skipping Team’s Bowl Game

One of the best defensive players to come out of Miami in the past few years announced his plans to leave the team and not play in his final game.

Star linebacker Michael Pinckney released a statement for Hurricanes fans on Thursday night. In the statement, the senior linebacker revealed he won’t play in the Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech.

Here’s his announcement.

“After a great deal of thought and conversations with my family, I have decided not to participate in the Independence Bowl,” Pinckney said.

“I want to thank the University of Miami, my coaches, and all of the Hurricanes fans for their unwavering support these last four years of my life and I’ve loved every minute. I’m looking forward to continuing to play this game I love so much.”

Thank you Miami 🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/f3KXR8BJGz — michael pinckney (@56_nightmares) December 20, 2019

The four-year starter racked up 64 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and five sacks this season. He ends his Miami career with 267 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Pinckney projects as one of the top linebackers in the upcoming draft. According to most draft analysts, he projects as a day 2 prospect, likely going in the second or third round.

Miami and Louisiana Tech face off next week on Thursday. The Hurricanes and Bulldogs kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.