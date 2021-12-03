Miami Will Reportedly “Make A Run” At 1 CFB Coach

Miami doesn’t have an athletic director right now. Manny Diaz is still employed. Leadership is a mess. However, that’s not going to stop the program from going after a major college football coach.

There’s a general expectation that Miami will move on from Diaz by the end of bowl season. In such a scenario, the Hurricanes are also reportedly expected to make a run after none other than Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal played football at Miami. Many of his family members live there. It’s his childhood home. But would he walk away from what he’s built at Oregon?

No, the Ducks haven’t reached the College Football Playoff with Cristobal at the helm. But they’ve won two straight Pac-12 titles and will play for a third on Friday night. Miami will try and lure him away from Eugene in coming days, according to several reports.

Despite fact Miami doesn’t have a permanent AD, the Hurricanes will "make a run at (Oregon coach) Mario Cristobal in coming days,” @flasportsbuzz reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2021

Miami will make a run after Mario Cristobal. That much is clear. What’s still unclear is whether or not Cristobal is interested.

It’s hard to believe the Oregon head coach would leave Eugene, Nike, Phil Knight, the Pac-12 and Oregon behind for a dysfunctional Miami program. But crazier things have happened.

Cristobal's level of interest remains unclear. Some associates believe would strongly consider, others believe content at Oregon. https://t.co/Lqwp0DwPQQ — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 3, 2021

Lots and lots of buzz around Cristobal-to-Miami over the last few days. When momma calls… https://t.co/LoRn6OCMMM — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2021

Mario Cristobal is still evolving as an in-game coach, but he’s one of the best recruiters in college football and continues to develop players into NFL prospects.

Miami could use a coach like Cristobal who excels in the recruiting world and relies on a disciplined culture.

Things could heat up following Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship between the Ducks and Utah Utes.