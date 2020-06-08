Michael Irvin II, Son Of NFL Legend, Announces Transfer Destination

Michael Irvin II’s career at Miami didn’t quite go as planned. Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere will help him get back on track. Irvin II took to Twitter Monday evening to announce his transfer destination.

The son of Miami and NFL legend Michael Irvin struggled to carve out a role for the ‘Canes. He caught 11 passes for 111 yards in his career at The U, which included a 2018 season missed due to injury. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound tight end opted to enter his name into the transfer portal back in March.

Despite an underwhelming tenure at Miami, many believe Irvin II is still capable of becoming a prominent tight end. After all, football’s in his blood.

Irvin II may be leaving Miami, but he’s not leaving the state of Florida. The big-time transfer has decided to take his talents to FAU.

He’ll be linking up with former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart for Taggart’s rookie season with the Owls.

Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GZdmEzAZzp — MICHAEL IRVIN II (@M_Irvin17) June 8, 2020

Irvin will be eligible immediately at his new destination.

Meanwhile, Taggart needs to score a few more big-time transfers and recruits to take the FAU program to new heights. If there’s one thing Taggart is capable, it’s recruiting.

The FAU head coach blew up on the national scene at South Florida before being hired by Oregon ahead of the 2017 season. After just a year with the Ducks, Taggart landed at his dream school – Florida State. But the dream quickly turned into a nightmare following two ugly years with the Seminoles.

Despite the poor showing the past few years, Taggart should help the FAU program score some big-time transfers and recruits over the next year – Irvin II included.