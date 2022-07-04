No. 1 Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa Announces Commitment

CHAPEL HILL, NC - OCTOBER 06: The Miami Hurricanes' cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Miami 33-27. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Francis Mauigoa, a five-star offensive lineman out of Bradenton, Florida, announced his commitment to The U.

Mauigoa has committed to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes football program.

“It’s all about The U.”

This another big-time commitment for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes program, who are rolling on the recruiting trail in the Name, Image and Likeness era.

Miami currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 class, per 247Sports.