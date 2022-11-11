No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 21: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange on October 21, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida.

In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC.

"Over the past few months, I've been weighing my options heavily... I have dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid," Rashada wrote. "After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family and those close to me, I have decided to change my commitment and play for the University of Florida."

Rashada believes Billy Napier is "building something very special" at Florida.

When Rashada initially committed to Miami, he was considering Florida, LSU, Mississippi and Texas A&M.

Rashada is the No. 57 overall recruit and No. 7 quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Miami will have to go back to the drawing board to find another potential-packed quarterback like Rashada.