Notable Miami Reporter Crushes Mario Cristobal After Another Tough Loss

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Jack Gorman/Getty Images

Things have gone from bad to worse for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes this season.

The storied ACC program fell to the Tar Heels of North Carolina 27-24 this Saturday night. The Hurricanes are now 2-3 on the season.

Isn't Mario Cristobal supposed to be Miami's savior? It certainly doesn't look like it five games in.

Notable Miami reporter Barry Jackson is questioning the hire after Saturday's result.

"Yes, Cristobal deserves time to put together his own roster beyond dozen portal additions and 2022 class. What's troublesome is that the 7-5 team he took over is worse on offense - and clearly no better on defense. Shouldn't something immediately be better for 80 million?"

Ouch. He's right, though.

Oregon fans have been telling Miami fans what to expect all along. Mario Cristobal hindered the Ducks offense during his stay in Eugene, and it cost the team time and time again.

The one thing Cristobal will do for your program is recruit at an elite level. In this case, it may take the Hurricanes a few years to get things on the right track.