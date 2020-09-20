Photos: Miami’s New Kicker Went Viral On Saturday

Is The U back? Maybe.

The Miami Hurricanes looked somewhat like their old selves on Saturday night, defeating Louisville, 47-34, in a primetime, nationally-televised game on ABC.

While it remains to be seen if Miami is actually back, one thing is very clear following Saturday night: the Hurricanes have an elite kicker.

Jose Borregales went viral on social media during Saturday night’s game – and for good reason. The Hurricanes’ kicker made program history in the first half. Borregales drilled a 57-yard field goal with ease, tying a school record.

Jose Borregales FROM 57 YARDS🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Gr7FXF8KF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2020

The Hurricanes’ kicker joins Danny Miller in 1981 and Michael Badgley in 2015 in the 57-yard field goal club for Miami football.

College football fans were loving Borregales’ on-field swag. The prominent kicker is a transfer from FIU. He went 4-for-6 from 50+ yards during his three seasons at his former school.

Man, the leg on Jose Borregales. Good from 60 in warmups with plenty to spare. pic.twitter.com/LEAc8pYFLJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 19, 2020

Jose Borregales ain't your average kicker, mane… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DCYjxzRwr7 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 20, 2020

Miami’s offense looked pretty potent on Saturday night, so the Hurricanes’ new kicker should get plenty of opportunities to score the ball in 2020.

Borregales is now 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points so far this season. Starts to the season don’t get much better than that.

Miami will once again be on the primetime stage next weekend. The Hurricanes are set to kick off against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC on Saturday.