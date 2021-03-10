Look: Referees Missed Blatant Call In The ACC Tournament

Another day, another upset win for the Miami basketball program.

The Hurricanes continued their Cinderella run in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Miami, the No. 13 seed in the tournament, upset No. 5 seed Clemson in the second round.

Miami topped Clemson, 67-64, to advance to the quarterfinals round. The Hurricanes will take on No. 4 seed Georgia Tech on Thursday afternoon.

The U was able to win despite a brutal officiating mistake late in the game. A Clemson player was clearly out-of-bounds on the Tigers’ go-ahead possession attempt. The refs missed it, but thankfully for the Hurricanes, the Tigers weren’t able to convert.

Miami was able to grab a rebound and make free throws to secure the win.

Clemson was only a foot out of bounds here, literally and figuratively. What are you looking at, ref? At least Miami escaped. pic.twitter.com/TfF6bRtvCo — Tim Goergen (@Tim_Goergen) March 10, 2021

Here’s a video look at what happened late in the game:

How do the refs not catch this out of bounds call in the last minute of the Miami/Clemson game?!? #ACCTournament pic.twitter.com/oVCNnlp7Rw — Sam Sedlecky (@SamSedlecky) March 10, 2021

That’s pretty brutal. College basketball’s replay system has been criticized lately for adding too much time to games, but that was a situation where it could’ve been useful.

Alas, the missed call did not crush Miami, as the Hurricanes were able to hold onto the win and advance to the quarterfinals.

Hopefully the officiating is better tomorrow, though.