Look: Referees Missed Blatant Call In The ACC Tournament

a shot of an acc tournament ball in charlotteCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 13: A detailed view of a basketball during the second round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 13, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Another day, another upset win for the Miami basketball program.

The Hurricanes continued their Cinderella run in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Miami, the No. 13 seed in the tournament, upset No. 5 seed Clemson in the second round.

Miami topped Clemson, 67-64, to advance to the quarterfinals round. The Hurricanes will take on No. 4 seed Georgia Tech on Thursday afternoon.

The U was able to win despite a brutal officiating mistake late in the game. A Clemson player was clearly out-of-bounds on the Tigers’ go-ahead possession attempt. The refs missed it, but thankfully for the Hurricanes, the Tigers weren’t able to convert.

Miami was able to grab a rebound and make free throws to secure the win.

Here’s a video look at what happened late in the game:

That’s pretty brutal. College basketball’s replay system has been criticized lately for adding too much time to games, but that was a situation where it could’ve been useful.

Alas, the missed call did not crush Miami, as the Hurricanes were able to hold onto the win and advance to the quarterfinals.

Hopefully the officiating is better tomorrow, though.


