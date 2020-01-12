Report Details Troubling ‘Party’ Culture Within Miami Football Program

Entering the season with hopes of contending for the ACC Coastal title, Miami instead sputtered to 6-7, including an embarrassing 14-0 bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. Also on the Hurricanes’ resume was a road loss to FIU and a home loss against 3-9 Georgia Tech.

The pressure is on Manny Diaz to turn things around in 2020. The head coach, entering his second season at the helm, is reportedly facing numerous issues relating to discipline within his program.

According to a new report from the Miami Herald, multiple sources around the program, including an unnamed veteran player, expressed concern about a party culture that is hurting the team.

“That player – and other sources around the team – say a few players seem more concerned with partying than focusing on football and that a handful (including a prominent one on offense) broke curfew the night before the FIU loss to go out. It didn’t help that players are aware that UM’s drug policy does not call for a suspension for a first failed drug test; that policy was taken advantage of, according to numerous sources.”

Another player is cited as saying he hopes Diaz instills more discipline next season, and that the head coach seems to realize he has to crack down more.

We’re told Diaz reminded players before the Independence Bowl that breaking curfew, drinking and smoking weed would not be permitted. A source said Diaz has discussed implementing a three-strike system in which the first failed test is a one-game suspension, a second failed test is a multi-game suspension and a drug education course; and a third failed test results in dismissal. It’s unclear if that system will be implemented.

There is also an allegation of “multiple missteps” regarding primary starting quarterback Jarren Williams and his maturity. One of them apparently consisted of Williams missing a practice but still playing off the bench the following Saturday.

Look, college kids party. College athletes certainly party. Miami football players have certainly always partied, even during the program’s heyday. Just watch “The U” 30 for 30 if you don’t believe us.

However, if there is an element within the program that is toxic, even if its not widespread, it needs to be addressed. Otherwise, Diaz’s tenure is dead in the water.

In the last 16 campaigns, Miami has had only one losing record in the regular season. However, the Hurricanes have also only recorded one 10-win season, which game in 2017.

We’ll see if Diaz is the right man to turn things around.