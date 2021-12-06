Report: How Much Miami Is Paying Mario Cristobal

Miami swung big and was rewarded for doing so. Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to coach the Hurricanes.

It wasn’t a cheap move on Miami’s part. If we’ve learned anything in college football these past few weeks, it’s that you have to spend big to win big. And risks are often associated.

Miami will reportedly pay Cristobal $8 million per season. His contract extends out to 10 years. That’s not all, though.

The Hurricanes are giving Cristobal “significant investments” to build his staff.

The deal Mario Cristobal signed with Miami this morning is 10 years, $8 million per season with significant investments for support staff, assistant coaches, recruiting. Miami will have the highest assistant coaching pool in the ACC, a source said. @TheAthleticCFB — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 6, 2021

Miami didn’t go cheap and that’s why it landed Mario Cristobal. It clearly learned a lesson or two from LSU and USC.

Oregon, meanwhile, has lost a coach to the state of Florida for a second straight time. Willie Taggart left the Ducks for Florida State, and we all know how that turned out.

The Ducks have traditionally promoted from within, but Cristobal will reportedly bring several members of his former Oregon staff with him to Miami. It’ll be interesting to see whether Oregon goes big-name hunting or goes after a coach with Pacific Northwest roots. The fact of the matter is the program can’t afford to lose coaches so often.