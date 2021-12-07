Report: Joe Brady Has Interest In Notable College Job

The Carolina Panthers abruptly fired Joe Brady over the weekend during the team’s bye week. The decision brought the 32-year-old’s tenure with the team after less than two seasons and sent him back out onto the open market.

However, it looks like Brady won’t be out of work for too long.

As first reported by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press on Monday, Brady and the Miami football program have mutual interest in possibly making Brady the next Hurricanes offensive coordinator. Mike Ryan Ruiz of the Dan LeBatard Show confirmed that report on Tuesday, sharing that he’d heard similar rumblings.

“I know conversations have already been had & comms are open,” Ryan wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “I don’t know where it stands at this very moment. But there is certainly something to it. It would be a tremendous hire, IMO.”

Hiring Brady would be quite the splash for the U, after recently landing Mario Cristobal from Oregon to be the program’s next head coach. A native of Miami Lakes, the young offensive coordinator was considered to be one of the hottest assistants in football just a few seasons ago and could bring quite a lot to the Hurricanes.

Brady burst onto the scene at LSU in 2019, when he won the Broyles Award for being the top assistant coach in the nation. He created one of the most dynamic offense in history with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow under center and powered the Tigers to a national championship.

His performance in Baton Rouge earned him the offensive coordinator job with the Panthers under Matt Rhule in 2020. However, after a solid first season, Carolina’s offense took a step back in 2021, leading Brady to be out of a job.

Making the move to Miami and re-establishing the Hurricanes as an ACC competitor would be the perfect opportunity for Brady to get his feet back under him. Time will tell if he can strike a deal to join Cristobal’s new staff.