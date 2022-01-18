Report: Kendal Briles Makes Decision On Miami Job Offer

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, reported from college football insider Brett McMurphy revealed Miami offered its offensive coordinator job to current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

“Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered offensive coordinator position at Miami, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Briles also has been OC at Florida State, Houston, FAU & Baylor,” McMurphy said.

Just a few hours after the report, Briles has reportedly made a decision. According to one report, Briles turned down the offer from Mario Cristobal and will remain with the Razorbacks instead.

“I’ve been told that Kendal Briles has turned down the offer to be the offensive coordinator at Miami and stay at Arkansas,” Jacob Davis of SB Nation reported.

Briles has bounced around the collegiate ranks in recent years – but appears poised to stay with Arkansas for at least another season. He took over as the offensive coordinator at FAU under Lane Kiffin during the 2017 season.

After just one year there he left to become the offensive coordinator at Houston. Once again, he left after just one year and took over the offense at Florida State.

Following the firing of Willie Taggart, Briles landed a job as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Will he stay?