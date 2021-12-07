Report: Kirk Herbstreit Played A Role In 1 Major Hiring

Kirk Herbstreit reportedly played a big factor in one college football program’s decision to find a new head coach.

Herbstreit obliterated several college football programs this season during ESPN’s College GameDay. Miami was one of them. He blasted the program for a lack of organization from top to bottom. Believe it or not, the Hurricanes heard Herbstreit loud and clear.

Miami officials were reportedly “embarrassed” by Herbstreit’s comments and started exploring a potential change at head coach. It ultimately led to the firing of Manny Diaz and hiring of Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal even acknowledged Herbstreit’s Miami comments during his introductory press conference on Tuesday morning.

Cristobal credits Kirk Herbstreit for getting Miami's administration to spend money on athletics. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 7, 2021