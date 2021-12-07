Report: Kirk Herbstreit Played A Role In 1 Major Hiring

Kirk Herbstreit reportedly played a big factor in one college football program’s decision to find a new head coach.
Herbstreit obliterated several college football programs this season during ESPN’s College GameDay. Miami was one of them. He blasted the program for a lack of organization from top to bottom. Believe it or not, the Hurricanes heard Herbstreit loud and clear.
Miami officials were reportedly “embarrassed” by Herbstreit’s comments and started exploring a potential change at head coach. It ultimately led to the firing of Manny Diaz and hiring of Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.
Cristobal even acknowledged Herbstreit’s Miami comments during his introductory press conference on Tuesday morning.
Cristobal credits Kirk Herbstreit for getting Miami's administration to spend money on athletics.
Here’s what Kirk Herbstreit originally said about the Miami football program:
“To me, you look at the powerhouse programs…the president, AD, head coach. Same vision. They’re aligned in their vision for what needs to happen,” said Herbstreit. “Recruiting. Budget. Staff. Whatever it means. That’s what it takes. Miami doesn’t have that. So I don’t think it matters who the head coach is. Until you get a president and an AD and a coach together on the same page, I guess football doesn’t matter. It matters to the alums, to the brotherhood of The U. But I don’t know if it matters to the people making decisions at Miami. And if they don’t change that, it doesn’t matter who the head coach is.”
Kirk Herbstreit clearly has an influence on the college football landscape. His comments sparked a change in leadership at Miami. We’ll find out in coming years whether or not it was the right decision by the Hurricanes.
The Mario Cristobal era is off and running in Coral Gables.