Report: Entire College Football Team Offered Massive Deal

As soon as the clock struck midnight on July 1, NCAA athletes were able to ink name, image and likeness deals, paving the way for a new era in college athletics. Over the past five days, numerous players have taken to social media to announce their latest ventures.

But, on Tuesday, a report shared that the Miami football program could land a deal that would benefit the entire team.

According to Gary Ferman of CaneSport, a Florida business named American Top Team has finalized plans to offer $500 a month to all 90 scholarship Miami football players in exchange for the marketing of their brand.

The deal would quickly become the biggest NIL partnership to date, should all 90 members of the Hurricanes accept the offer. Each player would be eligible to receive up to $6,000 a year, meaning that American Top Team could be investing up to $540,000 annually in the program.

American Top Team, one of the nation’s top training academies for MMA, shared with Ferman that the deal will be marketed as “Bring Back The U.” The company’s founder, Dan Lambert, explained that he saw an incredible opportunity in front of him to benefit all of the program’s players in a major way.

“The NIL legislation is an amazing opportunity for businesses and fans to directly impact the lives of these players and the national reputation of our team,” Lambert told Ferman. “I originally planned to just enter into deals with a few players and then it hit me that there is a way bigger play here. With the right contacts, effort and financial commitment, we can reach every player and get this city firmly behind this team where it should be. We can BRING BACK THE U.”

This deal marks yet another historic moment in the early stages of the NCAA’s NIL era. Time will tell if other companies follow suit and try to ink contracts with entire programs in the near future.