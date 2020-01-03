It’s safe to say this season didn’t end the way Miami hoped it would. A 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl resulted in the program moving on from offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Well, it appears Diaz didn’t need too much time to find his next offensive coordinator, as he’s reportedly set to tab SMU’s Rhett Lashlee to take over.

Enos abruptly left Alabama to join Manny Diaz at Miami. This seemed like a strong move by the Hurricanes at the time, but the offense was just far too inconsistent throughout the season.

Instead, the team struggled to find an identity on offense, especially at the quarterback position.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, former Lashlee, who also coached quarterbacks under SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, is going to join Miami’s coaching staff.

Lashlee will have the same role with the Hurricanes that he did with the Mustangs.

SMU averaged 41.8 points per game this season in Lashlee’s system. Overall, the program finished with a 10-3 record.

A source close to UM said that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Miami will name SMU OC/QB coach Rhett Lashlee to the same position next week. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 3, 2020

After seeing how dynamic SMU’s offense was under Rhett Lashlee, it’ll be fun to see how he handles the competition at Miami.

Before joining the staff at SMU, Lashlee coached under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. He also made a stop at UConn between the two.

The Hurricanes need an offensive coordinator that can maximize Jarren Williams’ talent at quarterback. In 12 games, the redshirt freshman had 2,187 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Lashlee did help former transfer Shane Buechele put up the best numbers of his career in 2019. He’ll try to replicate that success with Williams under center.

[Barry Jackson]