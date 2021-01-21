Rick Ross’ Son Has Landed His First 2 Scholarship Offers

William Roberts, the son of star rapper Rick Ross, is a class of 2024 offensive line recruit out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. He just landed his first two scholarship offers.

A pair of ACC programs are interested in bringing in the young lineman in a few years. Miami and Syracuse have both offered him to truly open his recruitment. So far he’s unranked, as he is just a high school freshman, but this certainly signals that he’ll be a pretty major recruit when things start to open up for his class.

Per 247Sports, Roberts started games for STA’s varsity team as a freshman this season. That is significant, given the stature of that high school program, which won the state’s 7A Title at 8-1 this season.

“It feels good,” William Roberts told 247Sports after sharing the scholarship offers. “It’s a dream come true.”

“Will’s size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” St. Thomas Aquinas head football coach Roger Harriott told 247Sports. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well rounded, character oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”

Rick Ross is a staple of the South Florida rap scene. One could really imagine his son opting to play for The U, or another local power, though it wouldn’t be crazy for him to want to get away a bit for school and experience something else.

The star rapper is pretty fired up about the news, which is no surprise.

Of course, based on how early he’s landing Power Five offers, he’ll have plenty more to choose from over the next few years.