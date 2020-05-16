4-Star WR Romello Brinson Announces Final 5 Schools

Romello Brinson has had a very active recruitment so far. Today, he took a step towards finding his college football home.

He thought he had that decision finalized over a year ago. In Feb. 2019, the four-star wide receiver announced that he was “1000% committed” to the Miami Hurricanes.

In November, he decommitted, opening up things to other schools. Miami is still involved, but the ‘Canes will have to beat out some impressive programs. Today, he revealed his final five.

The U is joined by four SEC powers. Alabama, Georgia, defending national champion LSU, and Texas A&M. Right now, no analysts at 247 or Rivals have logged predictions.

BREAKING: 4 ⭐️ WR Romello Brinson has just Released his Final 5️⃣ Schools!#Miami , #LSU , #Alabama , #Georgia , and the #Aggies make the cut. 👀Where Should He Go?👀 👇🏽Let Me Know!👇🏽 ℹ️: Brinson is a 6’2 180 WR (2021) from Opa Locka, FL and attends Northwestern HS. pic.twitter.com/PFduxjgX6D — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2020

The Northwestern High School star is ranked No. 134 nationally overall.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him at No. 24 among wide receivers and No. 20 in the state of Florida.

So far, Romello Brinson doesn’t have immediate commitment plans. He still has visits he wants to take before making a call, including one to Alabama, which was supposed to happen on April 4, before things were shutdown. “That’s going to be my first visit when things get back to normal,” he told 247.

“Right now I’m just waiting for football to open back up,” Brinson told the recruiting site. “So when everything gets rolling then I’m going to make one.”

He has had the chance to check out Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M in various capacities, and is very familiar with nearby Miami. We’ll see how things shake out once in-person recruiting resumes.