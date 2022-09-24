Storied College Football Program Suffers Embarrassing Loss This Saturday Night

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes are so not back.

Mario Cristobal and Co. suffered an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee this Saturday night.

Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham threw for 408 yards with three touchdowns and a pick to beat Miami 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

A stunning upset. Miami, a storied college football program, has plenty of work to do with Cristobal at the helm to return to greatness.

"Party in the city where the heat is on," Middle Tennessee said on Twitter.



It's Middle Tennessee's first-ever win over a top-25 team.

It's worth a reminder the Hurricanes stayed in the top 25 this week, despite an ugly 17-9 loss to Texas A&M last weekend.

"First-ever MTSU win over a Top-25 team mood," Middle Tennessee adds on Twitter.



An unreal win for the Blue Raiders.

Miami has a whole lot of work to do at Miami.