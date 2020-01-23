Tate Martell Appears To React To D’Eriq King’s Transfer To Miami

Tate Martell was one of the highest profile transfers of last off-season, leaving Ohio State for Miami after the Buckeyes brought in Justin Fields. He even received a waiver to play right away after the move.

Things didn’t really go according to plan for the former blue-chip recruit, during his first season at The U. Neither Jarren Williams nor N’Kosi perry really solidified themselves as QB1, and yet, Martell barely saw the field.

During the season, he attempted one pass: a seven-yard completion. He also ran seven times for just seven yards. Early in the year, he worked with the wide receivers, but did not record a catch in a game.

On Monday, Miami added a talented veteran quarterback in Houston transfer D’Eriq King. The former Cougar standout will likely be given every opportunity to start this year, which isn’t great news for Martell, who was already down the depth chart.

This afternoon, Martell sent his first tweet since the news (outside of a few unrelated retweets). It certainly appears that he is sending the message that he is not ready to run from this new challenge.

i’ve been doubted before.

the people around me know the deal.. pic.twitter.com/TEZluWlV1e — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 23, 2020

King was incredibly dynamic in 2018, his only year as starter at Houston. He completed 63.5-percent of his throws for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also racked up 674 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Last year, King took a self-imposed redshirt, after Dana Holgorsen took over the program following Major Applewhite’s firing. He stopped playing after four games, preserving his year of eligibility.

Tate Martell was a four-star composite recruit in the 2016 class, per 247Sports. He was ranked No. 2 among dual-threat quarterbacks that season.