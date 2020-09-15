Tate Martell Posts Simple Message After Missing Season Opener

Former blue chip quarterback Tate Martell has had a trying college career. He left Ohio State after Justin Fields’ decision to join the program, and landed an opportunity to compete for a starting job with Miami football. It hasn’t quite gone as expected.

Martell struggled to see the field last year, despite the program’s incredible struggles at the quarterback position. He wound up moving to wide receiver for a bit, and wound up appearing in just five games. He completed his only pass attempt of the year for seven yards against Louisiana Tech, and ran seven times for seven total yards on the year.

Miami football opened its season against UAB last week. Martell was nowhere to be found, and head coach Manny Diaz later revealed that he was suspended for the game. He did not reveal a reason for the absence.

It is unclear what Martell’s role will be for the Hurricanes going forward, but he is back in action according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He posted two pictures from a workout on Twitter, indicating his return to play.

That doesn’t mean we’ll see Martell getting a ton of run under center, of course. Houston transfer D’Eriq King is entrenched as a one-year answer to the longstanding Miami quarterback issues. Martell doesn’t appear on the depth chart heading into a big Week 2 game against Louisville, with N’Kosi Perry slotted in at QB2 and Tyler Van Dyke as a third stringer.

Jakai Clark now listed as starting left guard over Ousman Traore on Miami Hurricanes depth chart for Week 2. pic.twitter.com/K7PB3p3X4E — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 14, 2020

Tate Martell entered his college football career with a lot of hype and seeming potential, but the last few years have been a real struggle. Hopefully he’s able to figure some things out going forward, but the clock is ticking as he begins his redshirt junior season.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals, each off to 1-0 starts, face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC this Saturday.