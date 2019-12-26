Tate Martell Takes Over As Miami’s Starting QB vs. Louisiana Tech

UPDATE: Martell played just one series before the Hurricanes went back to Williams.

Tate Martell has struggled to find playing time following his transfer from Ohio State to Miami. After he gained immediate eligibility, the expectation was that he would land the starting job, but that did not happen.

Martell struggled in the preseason and lost out to Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry. He eventually left the quarterbacks altogether, landing with the wide receivers instead.

After the close of the regular season, the Hurricanes re-opened the quarterback battle, opening the door for Martell to get back into the conversation.

He appears to have moved up the depth chart – at least a little. Williams got the start on Thursday for the Hurricanes bowl game against Louisiana Tech.

However, after Williams struggled against the Bulldogs, the coaching staff decided to make a quarterback change. Martell is now in as the starter for the Hurricanes.

Tate Martell is warming up. Jarren Williams and N'Kosi Perry do not have helmets on. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 26, 2019

Williams completed just 5-of-12 passes for 49 yards and racked up just three yards and three carries through much of the first half.

Martell came in and didn’t have much more success. He completed his only pass for seven yards and took five carries for just five yards before the Hurricanes were forced to punt.

