There’s Already A Prediction For Tate Martell’s Transfer Destination

Tate Martell’s college football career has already taken plenty of twists and turns. And yet, it’s about to get even crazier since the former four-star recruit has entered the transfer portal again.

Martell opted out of the 2020 season for the Miami Hurricanes, casting doubt about his future with the program. He was already out of the running for the starting quarterback job due to the emergence of D’Eriq King, who’ll start next season if his ACL is fully recovered.

Obviously the past few years haven’t gone according to plan for Martell, but he still has two years of eligibility remaining. If he finds the right opportunity, he can start at quarterback for the rest of his collegiate career.

An official decision hasn’t been made by Martell just yet. However, there is already a frontrunner emerging to land his commitment.

The first 247Sports’ crystal ball prediction for Martell has him transferring to UNLV. This would make sense since he played high school football in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV would most likely welcome an athlete like Martell with open arms. It would also benefit him since he wouldn’t have to worry about facing a Justin Fields or D’Eriq King in a quarterback competition.

In his latest announcement, Martell hinted at making his family and friends back home proud. Perhaps it’s a hint at him moving closer to home to finish out his career.

“I’m refining myself daily to become the person that everybody needs me to be, my family, my friends, my city. It’s all for them. I’ve got nothing to lose and everything to prove,” Martell said.

One this is certain: Martell joining the Rebels would spice things up in the Mountain West Conference.