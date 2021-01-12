Warren Sapp Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Miami Football Players

On Tuesday afternoon, former NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Warren Sapp took some time to break down the best players to ever suit up for Miami.

Sharpe asked Sapp to name his Mt. Rushmore – the four best players to ever suit up for the Hurricanes. Of course, there is plenty of talent to choose from, which means great players would be left off the list.

Sapp started his list with former star offensive lineman and future NFL Hall of Famer Jim Otto. “This one right here, Jim Otto,” Sapp said on the show.

“Then I’m going to go with Jerome Brown representing the defensive line. I’m gonna go – oh – Michael Irvin because you can’t have The U without the playmaker,” Sapp continued. “Then I’m going to bring it to the new school I’m going to put Ed Reed – no, Sean Taylor, because nobody is going to argue with the great Sean Taylor sitting on the Mt. Rushmore. That’s my four right there.”

.@WarrenSapp leaves off Ray Lewis and Ed Reed on his Mt. Rushmore for University of Miami Players: Jim Otto

Jerome Brown

Michael Irvin

It’s a remarkable list from Sapp that covers four significant positions of need. Offensive and defensive line, a skill player on offense and a dominant defensive back are all keys to great teams.

Of course, Sapp left other legendary players off the list. Star linebacker Ray Lewis, running back Edgerrin James and safety Ed Reed are just a few of the players he could have chosen.