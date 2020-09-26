Weather Update For Tonight’s Florida State vs. Miami Game

Florida State and Miami are set to headline tonight’s college football slate, playing in primetime on ABC. Unfortunately, the weather in South Florida is presenting some problems.

According to reports on scene, the Florida State and Miami players have been pulled off the field about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff.

There is reportedly lightning in the area. This could ultimately lead to a delayed kickoff time.

“Field has been cleared of players. Lightning strikes. We might end up being delayed for FSU at UM,” Susan Miller Degnan of The Miami Herald reports.

"Field has been cleared of players. Lightning strikes. We might end up being delayed for FSU at UM," Susan Miller Degnan of The Miami Herald reports.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath, who announced some major personal news this week, also tweeted from down on the field.

“It’s good to be back! Praying the weather cooperates so we can see some football in Miami. @FSUFootball vs @CanesFootball coming up whenever the gods allow it!!” she tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. E.T.

"It's good to be back! Praying the weather cooperates so we can see some football in Miami. @FSUFootball vs @CanesFootball coming up whenever the gods allow it!!" she tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. E.T.

Miami enters tonight’s game as a sizable favorite over Florida State. The Hurricanes have looked good early, while the Seminoles are off to another brutal start, losing the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Florida State will be without head coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a challenge to not be there in person, feel the emotion. The virtual aspect allows so many things, but it’s still different,” Norvell told Pete Thamel before kickoff.

He added: “I feel fine, I’ve had very mild symptoms. It’s just one of those things.”

"It's a challenge to not be there in person, feel the emotion. The virtual aspect allows so many things, but it's still different," Norvell told Pete Thamel before kickoff.

Florida State and Miami are currently scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.

Stay tuned for weather updates.