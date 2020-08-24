The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ACC School Pauses All Athletic Activities Due To COVID-19 ‘Cluster’

A general view of NC State's football field.RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As the ACC moves forward with a fall 2020 college football season, another school has been forced to shut down athletic activities due to COVID-19.

Just one day after UNC announced that football is back following a suspension, another ACC team is suspending play. On Monday, NC State announced that all athletic programs are on pause until further notice.

The announcement is a result of a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases found with the athletics programs. In a statement, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said that the pause will last until they “have additional information.”

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” Corrigan said. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

The ACC obviously isn’t going to put everything on hold just for NC State. But the state of North Carolina, which hosts two ACC schools, has been ravaged by COVID-19.

To date, the state has suffered over 150,000 cases with over 2,500 people losing their lives to the virus.

Hopefully the NC State programs are able to get back on the field soon. Their season opener against Virginia Tech is only 19 days away.

Will the NC State Wolfpack have a proper season in the end?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.