Another ACC School Reportedly Going To All-Online Classes

It’s been a rough week for schools competing in the ACC this week. But things may get just a little bit more frustrating before they get better.

On Thursday, the Technician reported that NC State is moving to online-only courses for the fall semester. The student body has the option to go home and cancel their current University Housing contracts.

As for the NC State Wolfpack, the athletics department released a statement shortly after the report. The program said that they will continue to hold practices and workouts under current health protocols.

“NC State is progressing with the expectation to compete this Fall and will be transparent with our student-athletes and programs in the communication of our plans,” NC State athletics stated. “We will work in conjunction with our campus, the ACC, state and local health officials towards the safest and most responsible course of action.”

BREAKING: According to an email sent out by the University, all undergraduate in-person courses will move online beginning Aug. 24. Graduate courses may continue to meet in person or in a hybrid format. Story to come. — Technician (@NCSUTechnician) August 20, 2020

A statement from NC State Athletics: pic.twitter.com/O06NmhPv1G — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 20, 2020

The decision comes following cancelation of classes by in-state rival North Carolina. But UNC isn’t the only ACC football program dealing with problems at the moment.

Notre Dame, slated to compete in the ACC this fall, was forced to cancel practice yesterday due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

The other ACC states are exactly thriving under the current pandemic conditions either.

The ACC remains determined to move forward with the 2020 college football season. But that plan is going to have major hurdles every step of the way.