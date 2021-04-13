Cary Angeline began his college career at USC, but he didn’t really find a place he could call home until he ended up at NC State.

The Wolfpack didn’t just give Angeline a chance to see the field on Saturdays, they gave him an opportunity to become an impact player in the passing game. Over the course of his three-year stint with the program, Angeline had 61 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Angeline had the opportunity to perform in front of NFL personnel earlier this year at his pro day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.84 seconds and had a 29-inch vertical jump. Those numbers aren’t necessarily elite, but his tape at NC State proves that he can be a difference-maker at tight end.

When you pop in the film on Angeline, you’ll immediately see that he has great hands, can block on first down and line up in the slot. That’s what makes him an intriguing prospect for a tight end-needy team.

We sat down with Cary Angeline to discuss his career at NC State, preparation for the NFL Draft and which tight ends he likes to study on film.

The Spun: What was the pro day experience like for you?

Cary Angeline: It was definitely a great experience and felt great to be back on campus. It was awesome to perform in front of NFL personnel.

The Spun: How has the NFL interview process of this been for you?

CA: It’s been really cool. Ever since I was a young kid, I dreamed of playing in the NFL. I’m going through the whole process and seeing how it works. Just hearing from NFL teams has been a blessing.

The Spun: You began your college career at USC before making your way over to NC State. Looking back at this journey, what would you say was the best lesson you learned along the way?

CA: Like you said, my college career has been a long journey. I’m glad for all the experiences and people have met. Going to two different schools from two different sides of the country was pretty cool. I’m just glad I ended up at NC State and was able to develop into an all-around player.

The Spun: What’s your favorite moment from your time at NC State?

CA: Probably our win on the road against Pittsburgh this past season. Pittsburgh was a top-25 team at the time, but we were all clicking that day. It was cool going back up to Pennsylvania for an away game and beating Pitt in a big game.

Devin Leary pass completed to Cary Angeline for 6 yard T.D. It's all tied up 7-7 🎥 @SportsThroneHub #NCSTvsPITT pic.twitter.com/NVSzoAZlzw — Schillers_Sports_Talk (@SchillersT) October 3, 2020

The Spun: Which tight ends do you prefer to watch on film?

CA: I’m always trying to watch the top guys, whether it’s Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski. I’m also trying to watch guys who have a similar playing style, like Jack Doyle and Zach Ertz. I’m always trying to study the greats and take things from their game and apply it to mine.

The Spun: What’s your calling card as a tight end?

CA: Right now, I’d have to say my receiving ability and ball skills. I feel like those are my strengths currently, but I’m always trying to improve all aspects.

The Spun: What’s been this driving force for you so far?

CA: To enjoy the journey and appreciate all the relationships I’ve made. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. I’m almost there, so I got to keep pushing.

The Spun: What are you hoping to accomplish in your rookie season?

CA: One thing I’m focusing on is getting stronger in the weight room and improving in the run game. I think that’s something I’ve shown throughout each game in my college career, that I’ve gotten better at run blocking.

The Spun: What will you miss the most about NC State?

CA: The relationships I built during the three years there. I’m so thankful for everyone I’ve met there.

Most receptions of 20+ yards by power-five TEs in 2019 1. Hunter Bryant – 7

2. Charlie Kolar – 6

3. Cary Angeline – 5

3. Jalen Wydermyer – 5 pic.twitter.com/W4u1fz2mpG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) July 6, 2020

The Spun: Have you thought about becoming NFL teammates with a superstar quarterback?

CA: It definitely crosses my mind every now and then. Catching balls from any NFL quarterback would be great, so I’m looking forward to where I land. I’ve thought about it though.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Cary Angeline?

CA: If a team drafts me, they’re getting a consistent player who brings the same energy each day. I’m a hard worker who’s willing to do anything for the team.

#NCState TE Cary Angeline is an underrated TE prospect in this class. Has nice size, runs solid routes and has been a playmaker for the Wolfpack this season. May be @seniorbowl caliber. pic.twitter.com/FLNSVOjv18 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 10, 2020

Angeline is currently projected to hear his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. He’s already spoken to a handful of teams, which includes the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.