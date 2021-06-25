Photo From The College World Series Is Going Viral

Despite a delay, Game 11 of the College World Series between NC State and Vanderbilt is now underway. But there was a somewhat chilling moment before the game that was caught on camera.

During the national anthem, the Wolfpack and Commodores lined up on opposite lines of the field. To viewers watching from inside the ballpark, Vanderbilt seemingly had double the number of NC State players on the field.

NC State is playing today’s game a bit short-handed. Dozens of NC State players have reportedly been ruled out of today’s game due to COVID-19. According to WRAL, at least one player on the team has tested positive for the dangerous virus.

The Wolfpack are now fielding a grand total of nine position players – missing several starters. At pitcher, they have just four to choose from.

NC State’s normal roster is 36.

The 13 men left standing. pic.twitter.com/FcPtya5euJ — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 25, 2021

NC State beat Vanderbilt in Game 6 with a 1-0 victory. But several of the players who contributed to that win are sitting out.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, have their full roster and seem to be back on track thanks to their big win over Stanford earlier this week.

An NC State win would advance them to the Finals. A loss would force a rubber-match in Game 13 tomorrow. And by the way the NCAA is handling this, NC State isn’t likely to have many more players ready to take the field for tomorrow’s College World Series game.

What was supposed to be a game between two of the top teams in the country has now become a real David vs. Goliath.