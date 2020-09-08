ESPN Names ACC Coach On The Biggest Hot Seat

Coaches may have a bit more job security than normal during the 2020 season due to the pandemic. But one coach in the ACC could still be in a bit of trouble unless his team has a good season.

There’s growing speculation athletic departments will give coaches the benefit of the doubt this year in the midst of a pandemic. Firing and hiring a coaching staff – including rounds of interviews – could prove difficult for universities across the nation.

Despite the speculation, Southern Miss moved on from its head coach this past week after a Week 1 loss. The Golden Eagles clearly weren’t satisfied with Jay Hopson’s latest results. A coach within the ACC could suffer a similar fate as Hopson is he fails to produce early-on in the 2020 season.

ESPN named NC State head coach Dave Doeren the ACC’s “coach on the hot seat” heading into the 2020 season. The Wolfpack need a strong start to the season if Doeren wants to keep his job.

“Coach on the hot seat: Dave Doeren, NC State,” ESPN writes.

Dave Doeren is entering his eighth season as NC State’s head coach. After back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2017 and 2018, Doeren and the Wolfpack slid to a disappointing 4-8 last season.

In a wide-open ACC race (behind Clemson), the Wolfpack should be more than capable of competing for a high finish within the conference.

If Doeren fails to do so this season, he could be on his way out the door before the 2020 season wraps up.