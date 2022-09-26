Look: AP Poll Voter Admits He Made Mistake With Rankings

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

When you rely on human beings to determine team rankings, sometimes mistakes are made.

Nevertheless, it was still refreshing to see college football writer Thomas Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette admit to his own polling error in this week's AP top 25.

Murphy revealed this afternoon that he accidentally included both North Carolina and NC State in his personal ballot and left out one another team.

"CFB fans, I ask your forgiveness. I compiled my AP poll super early Sunday a.m. and erred," he tweeted. "I put UNC at 17, instead of NC State. Put the Wolfpack at 18 and inadvertently left out Oregon, my intended 18. Thanks [to Ralph Russo of the Associated Press] for working to re-issue poll, get record straight."

Murphy's mistake aside, NC State (4-0) still finished ranked 10th overall in the new AP poll, which dropped yesterday afternoon. The Wolfpack have a matchup with No. 5 Clemson on the docket this weekend.

Oregon (3-1) is ranked 13th and will host Stanford Saturday.