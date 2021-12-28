Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse.

That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.

Wolfpack wide receiver Porter Rooks is not happy about this development. The second-year pass catcher expressed his disappointment on Twitter moments ago.

“Gonna cancel 5 hours before the kick?! Spent Christmas away from home, practiced for a month, had family fly across the country to watch the game.. smdh,” Rooks tweeted.

It’s tough to fault Rooks for feeling this way. This bowl season has been a mess because of COVID-19, and the players have paid a price as a result.

Hopefully, we don’t see some of the more prominent bowls affected by the virus.