Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack watches on against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?

Apparently, Doeren feels like it's way too early to even be hearing those kinds of rumors, let alone indulging them. Speaking to the media on Monday, Doeren said that his focus is on the season and that he's too fired up for his team's upcoming game against Texas Tech to think about "lists."

“Dude, it’s Week 3 of the season, man,” Doeren said. “I’m so fired up to coach my team this week. I’m so excited to about playing at home and coaching the Wolfpack. It’s not the first time that names have been on lists and it is what it is when you talk about that. I can’t wait to get ready for this game. It’s a big one for us and a big season and a great group of guys, so that’s where my heart is.”

Suffice it to say, Doeren is focused on the present, not the future. Though with his team playing the way they are, his immediate future looks very bright.

There would be a handful of obstacles to Nebraska hiring Dave Doeren as their head coach, not the least of which is the new contract he recently signed with a pretty expensive buyout.

The exact sum is unclear, but Nebraska would basically owe N.C. State about as much as they paid Frost to buy out his contract - maybe more.

There's also the matter of Doeren not exactly being a cream of the crop coaching candidate for a program like Nebraska. A 66-49 record with seven bowl games in nine years is nothing to sneeze at, but he's never take N.C. State to the ACC Championship Game, let alone a major bowl game.

Should Dave Doeren be a top candidate for the Nebraska job?