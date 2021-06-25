The Spun

NC State-Vanderbilt Game Delayed – Here’s The New Start Time

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Game 11 of the 2021 College World Series between NC State and Vanderbilt was supposed to get underway shortly. But that game has now been delayed.

NCAA Baseball announced at 1:55 p.m. EST that the NC State-Vanderbilt game is being delayed for health and safety protocols. Per ESPN, the delay is a result of “COVID-19-related issues” at NC State.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McGee, Wolfpack starting second baseman JT Jarrett and bullpen pitcher Evan Justice have already been ruled out of the game. Jarrett is reportedly not even with the team right now, and neither player made the trip to the ballpark today.

McGee noted that this is the first COVID-19 incident at the College World Series since it started earlier this month. There were very few incidents during the regular season too.

Fortunately, the NCAA soon updated the time for the game. It will now be played at 2:07 p.m. local time (3:07 p.m. EST).

But NC State will still be without two key players.

JT Jarrett started every game for the Wolfpack in 2021, averaging .251 while committing only two fielding errors.

Justice has been rock solid as a reliever, going 5-2 as a starter, making 13 saves and earning All-ACC honors. Justice made the save in NC State’s 1-0 win over Vanderbilt in Game 6.

Can NC State beat the Commodores again despite these setbacks?

The game will be played in Omaha and will air on ESPN2.


