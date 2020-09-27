A scary situation occurred at Lane Stadium Saturday night. An ambulance had to be brought onto the field for N.C. State safety Khalid Martin.

Martin went down during a play in the third quarter with an unknown injury. The Wolfpack defensive back was reportedly on the field motionless for several minutes.

NC State Khalid Martin has been on the field motionless for multiple minutes — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 27, 2020

An ambulance eventually made its way onto the field. Medical trainers tended to Martin until he was strapped to a backboard and lifted into the ambulance.

Nearby players took a knee in what was obviously a scary situation. Take a look below.

According to The Wolfpacker, Martin suffered a hip injury and is conscious. It’s obviously encouraging he didn’t suffer a head or neck injury. But there’s still clear concern for the N.C. State safety.

We are being told it's a hip injury for Khalid Martin and he is conscious. — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 27, 2020

The ACC Network also reported Martin suffered a hip injury, as seen in the tweet below.

Khalid Martin injured his right hip, according to ACC Network, he is conscious — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020

Any time an ambulance has to be brought onto the football field, there’s going to be major concern. As previously stated, it’s encouraging Martin’s reported injury isn’t a head or neck issue. But either way, the Wolfpack will have to move on without him Saturday night.

Virginia Tech is off to a hot start in the 2020 season. The Hokies currently lead N.C. State 43-17 lead late in the fourth quarter.

We’re certainly sending our thoughts and well wishes to Martin. He’s since been taken to directly to Montgomery Regional Hospital.