Video: NC State Player Suffers Injury While Celebrating Touchdown

No. 23 NC State squared off with Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Wolf Pack struggled to get rolling on offense for much of the early part of the game, but finally broke through late in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman connected with C.J. Riley for a nine-yard score to pull NC State back within a touchdown at the time.

Unfortunately, what transpired after the score was heartbreaking.

Redshirt-junior center Grant Gibson ran over to Riley to celebrate the score. The duo jumped in the air, but Gibson landed awkwardly and immediately went down to the ground grabbing at his knee.

Gibson was helped off the field, but seemed to be in quite a bit of pain. Hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious and he’ll be able to get back onto the football field as soon as possible.

Gibson joined the Wolf Pack from Charlotte, North Carolina originally as a two-way player. However, he found his calling at center and earned the starting job during his redshirt-sophomore season. He played at 12 games on the offensive line in 2019 and earned the spot against in 2020.

Unfortunately, Gibson won’t be able to help lead his team in a comeback effort against Kentucky. NC State still trailed with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter at the Gator Bowl.

Win or not, the Wolf Pack can hang their hat on the 2020 season. NC State went 8-3 during the regular season, finishing tied for fourth with North Carolina in the ACC. If the team can get back a few key pieces next year, they could push to be among the conference’s best in 2021.

Tune-in to watch the end of the Gator Bowl between NC State and Kentucky on ESPN.