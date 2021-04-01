Earlier today, North Carolina announced that Roy Williams is retiring. His departure leaves the program with huge shoes to fill this offseason.

North Carolina has such rich history that it can probably land just about any coach it wants. That’s if the program doesn’t want to go with an in-house hire, though.

If the Tar Heels want to hire someone who has a connection with the program, CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander is hearing that there are two strong candidates for the job.

Norlander received a message from someone in the industry who said “Let’s be honest, it’s Wes [Miller] or Hubert [Davis] if they decide to stay in the family.”

Source in the industry on North Carolina’s opening: "Let’s be honest, it’s Wes (Miller) or Hubert (Davis) if they decide to stay in the family." — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 1, 2021

Hubert Davis becoming the successor to Williams almost makes too much sense. Not only has he been an assistant coach for the Tar Heels since 2012, he used to play for the franchise before eventually becoming a first-round pick.

The only real concern for Davis is that he doesn’t have head coaching experience. However, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be at the top of the list when considering candidates.

Wes Miller, meanwhile, won’t have to worry about any concerns regarding his history as a head coach. He’s been the head coach for UNC Greensboro’s program since 2011, owning a 185-134 record during that span. UNC Greensboro has made the NCAA Tournament twice in the last four years.

It’s possible that North Carolina goes in a different direction and doesn’t hire Davis or Miller. For now though, they seem to be toward the top of the wishlist.