4-Star 2021 LB Announcing Commitment Today, Down To 2 Schools

Raneiria “RaRa” Dillworth is a four-star linebacker who can quickly reach his target and drop opponents behind the line of scrimmage. After collecting offers from some of the nation’s top college programs, he’s ready to make his college decision.

Dillworth is set to announce his college commitment at 4 p.m. EST today. Last week he narrowed down his choice to two: North Carolina and Alabama.

247Sports rates Dillworth as the No. 223 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 17 outside linebacker in the country, and the No. 13 prospect from the state of North Carolina.

As a junior at Glenn High School, Dillworth recorded over 100 tackles. He also had 22.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Here’s the link to watch my commitment live on 247! I will also be love on my Instagram (@Raneiria8)! They link will not work until the start of the live which is @4! Here's the link: https://t.co/9xM66gBNwR — RaRa Dillworth⛄️☔️ (@Raneiria8) April 17, 2020

Alabama and North Carolina boast two of the most decorated coaches in college sports in Nick Saban and Mack Brown respectively.

But 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions have a consensus pick. Their recruiting experts believe that Dillworth is pretty much a lock to stay local and join the Tar Heels.

If Brown can get Dillworth, he’d be the 11th four-star recruit landed in the 2021 cycle. 247Sports currently rates North Carolina’s class No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC.

Who do you think RaRa Dillworth will commit to?